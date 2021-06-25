Watch
Dept. of Natural Resources is recommending the removal of bird feeders

Posted at 5:37 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 17:39:54-04

INDIANAPOLIS — After the Department of Natural Resources received multiple reports of sick and dying songbirds from several counties, they are now recommending that all Hoosiers remove their bird feeders statewide.

What started as five counties is now up to 15 as their investigation continues. The impacted counties are as follows:

  • Clark
  • Delaware
  • Hamilton
  • Jackson
  • Jefferson
  • Johnson
  • LaGrange
  • Lake
  • Marion
  • Monroe
  • Newton
  • St. Joseph
  • Union
  • Washington
  • Whitley

The DNR is still working with the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory and the USGS National Wildlife Health center to determine the birds' cause of death.

The affected birds showed neurological signs of illness, as well as swelling of the eyes and a crusty discharge. Previous bird samples that have been submitted tested negative for avian influenza and West Nile Virus.

BlueJay.jpg
This photo shows a blue jay exhibiting neurological signs of illness, eye swelling and crusty discharge.

In the meantime, the DNR is recommending people take the following steps statewide:

  • Use the DNR sick/dead wildlife reporting tool at on.IN.gov/sickwildlife to alert DNR staff.
  • Stop feeding birds until the mortality event has concluded.• Clean feeders and baths with a 10% bleach solution.
  • Avoid handling birds. If you need to handle birds, wear disposable gloves.
  • When removing dead birds, wear disposable gloves and place birds and gloves in a sealable plastic bag to dispose with household trash.
  • Keep pets away from sick or dead birds as a precaution.

