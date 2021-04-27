Watch
NewsState News

Actions

DNR encourages outdoor enthusiasts to visit and fish at properties on Free Fishing Day

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV photo
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced four free fishing days for 2021.
fishing.jpg
Posted at 10:27 PM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 22:27:37-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Department of Natural Resources is offering free admission to Indiana state parks, recreation areas, forests and reservoirs on Sunday, May 2.

May 2 is also a Free Fishing Day.

On Free Fishing Days, all Indiana residents can fish in the state’s public waters without a fishing license or trout/salmon stamp. However, all size and bag limits remain in effect.

To find public places to fish near you, visit the Where to Fish Interactive Map.

Along with fishing, DNR properties also offer opportunities for hiking, bicycling, kayaking and more.

Free gate admission and Free Fishing Day are offered in partnership with the Indiana Destination Development Corporation’s Visit Indiana Week, which runs from May 2 to May 8.

For more information, visit https://www.in.gov/dnr/.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!