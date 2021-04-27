DNR encourages outdoor enthusiasts to visit and fish at properties on Free Fishing Day

INDIANAPOLIS — The Department of Natural Resources is offering free admission to Indiana state parks, recreation areas, forests and reservoirs on Sunday, May 2.

May 2 is also a Free Fishing Day.

On Free Fishing Days, all Indiana residents can fish in the state’s public waters without a fishing license or trout/salmon stamp. However, all size and bag limits remain in effect.

To find public places to fish near you, visit the Where to Fish Interactive Map.

Along with fishing, DNR properties also offer opportunities for hiking, bicycling, kayaking and more.

Free gate admission and Free Fishing Day are offered in partnership with the Indiana Destination Development Corporation’s Visit Indiana Week, which runs from May 2 to May 8.

For more information, visit https://www.in.gov/dnr/.