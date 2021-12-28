Watch
DNR says third party may be fraudulently advertising, renting campsites

Officers are asking for help identifying potential victims
Photo by Indiana DNR
Donaldson Cave at Spring Mill State Park
Posted at 5:57 PM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 20:09:27-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Conservation Officers say a third party may be fraudulently advertising and renting campsites at several state properties.

The scam could date back as far as July. Officers say those who think they are renting the campsite arrive and find the site they paid for is not available.

Specifically, officers are looking at Trine State Recreation Area, Spring Mill State Park, Morgan-Monroe State Forest, Greene Sullivan State Forest and McCormick’s Creek State Park.

If you believe you have been or are currently a victim of this scam, contact Indiana Conservation Officer Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536.

Hoosiers are reminded to only make reservations for DNR properties via the official DNR website at Camp.IN.gov or the DNR Reservation Line at 866-622-6746.

