Donations for Afghan evacuees at Camp Atterbury to be accepted starting Sept. 20

CAMP ATTERBURY — Gov. Eric Holcomb announced on Thursday a regional collection system to sort and deliver items that have been donated by Hoosiers to the thousands of Afghan evacuees who are temporarily housed at Camp Atterbury.

Several agencies will also collaborate to receive, sort and deliver the needed items: Indiana Department of Correction and Indiana Department of Transportation personnel, with coordination from the State Emergency Operations Center and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, will work to ensure the donations are delivered to Camp Atterbury. And, nine Indiana National Guard armories will serve as regional collection sites for the public to drop off new items to help clothe and support the evacuees.

“Hoosiers have overwhelmingly responded to the needs of the Afghan evacuees and asked to help these men, women, children and families as they arrive in the United States,” Governor Holcomb said. “We are proud to do our part in helping those who have helped the United States and provide an organized collection effort to expedite getting the supplies to those who need them.”

Only new items will be accepted from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday starting Sept. 20 at the following National Guard armories:

3300 E. Division St., Evansville, IN

410 Apple St., Greenfield, IN

224 W. Strawberry Road, Rockville, IN

1245 E. Main St., Danville, IN

401 N. Country Club Road, Muncie, IN

Kessler-Moore Readiness Center, 2625 W. Kessler Blvd. North Drive, Indianapolis, IN

130 W. Cook Road, Fort Wayne, IN

1901 Kemble Ave., South Bend, IN

2909 Grant Line Road, New Albany, IN

The following items are being accepted at the armories. These items should be in their original packaging:

Men's and women's unbranded, modest clothes such as long sleeve t-shirts, underwear, pants and jackets in sizes small to large. No shorts or tank tops.

Children's clothing, including baby and newborn clothes, hats and socks.

Powdered baby formula.

Socks, hats, shoes and slide-on sandals (no flip-flops) for evacuees of all ages.

Any organization or business who is interested in making a large donation and cannot deliver to a designated site should contact IDHS at privatesector@dhs.in.gov.

Anyone who wishes to donate additional items through Team Rubicon can find more information by clicking here.

Hoosiers interested in making monetary donations can do so through Team Rubicon or the American Red Cross at the following links:

