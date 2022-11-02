Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson records video for Franklin County, Indiana girl fighting brain cancer

FRANKLIN COUNTY — An Indiana girl got a message from none other than The Rock as she battles brain cancer.

In a video message, Dwayne Johnson said he wanted to send Franklin County's Kayla Spangler some love.

Kayla is battling glioblastoma, which is stage four brain cancer. She was diagnosed in November 2020, according to Kayla Strong, a Facebook support page set up for her.

"It's extremely aggressive and the worst form of brain cancer there is," the page writes.

Per the National Brain Tumor Society, glioblastoma has a 6.8% survival rate, and the average length of survival for glioblastoma patients is estimate to be around eight months — Kayla has now been fighting it for two years.

Johnson said Kayla had tons of supporters, family and friends trying to get her information to him.

"You have so many people in your corner, who were trying so hard to get in contact with me, and send me your information," Johnson said. "I finally got your information today, I was running from set, I wanted to send you this video."

Watch Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's message to Kayla:

Johnson goes on to read off some of Kayla's favorite things, including her love for horror movies, sushi and reptiles. He even prided her on loving snakes, something Johnson said he's not the biggest fan of.

"You're a badass," Johnson said. "Kayla's a badass."

But according to Johnson, Kayla's family said her favorite thing is him.

"Kayla thank you for being a fan," Johnson said. "I know that you're fighting hard. Keep fighting. Keep inspiring everybody around you, including me now."

Johnson also said he was going to get some "cool stuff" together to send to Kayla.

"You're my biggest fan," Johnson said. "Well now I'm your biggest fan."

If you want to share your support with Kayla and her family, you can reach out to them via Kayla Strong here.