Enhanced SNAP benefits set to expire for Hoosiers

SNAP benefits in Indiana are set to decline in June back to pre-pandemic amounts.
Posted at 11:56 AM, May 05, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers may soon notice a drop in their monthly Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

In March 2020, the federal government allowed the state to issue emergency allotments to help SNAP households during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During this time, which ends in June, SNAP families were able to receive the maximum benefit based on the size of their household.

As the state of public health emergency ended in March, the last month these additional benefits will be handed out is May.

In June, benefits will return to pre-pandemic amounts.

Similar instances have happened recently in Kentucky and Ohio. In Kentucky, according to our sister station WCPO in Cincinnati, households will see a median loss of benefits of $210 per month.

Hoosiers can visit the FSSA website to learn more.

