Watch
NewsState News

Actions

Evansville police gifts teen with new lawn mower after his was stolen

items.[0].image.alt
Photo provided/Evansville Police Department via Facebook
Evansville PD.jpg
Posted at 5:19 PM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 17:19:41-04

EVANSVILLE — A 14-year-old from Evansville was gifted with a replacement lawn mower by generous officers over the weekend.

When officers with the Evansville Police Department were dispatched to a theft report, they arrived and found the teen, whose birthday gift, a lawn mower, was stolen.

After the officers learned that the boy mowed the lawns of those who are elderly for free, they felt it was necessary to find a new way to get the boy a new lawn mower.

They gathered contributions from fellow officers, ran to Lowe’s and purchased a new lawn mower and gas can for the grateful teen.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!