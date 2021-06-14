Evansville police gifts teen with new lawn mower after his was stolen

EVANSVILLE — A 14-year-old from Evansville was gifted with a replacement lawn mower by generous officers over the weekend.

When officers with the Evansville Police Department were dispatched to a theft report, they arrived and found the teen, whose birthday gift, a lawn mower, was stolen.

After the officers learned that the boy mowed the lawns of those who are elderly for free, they felt it was necessary to find a new way to get the boy a new lawn mower.

They gathered contributions from fellow officers, ran to Lowe’s and purchased a new lawn mower and gas can for the grateful teen.