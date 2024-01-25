Facebook parent company Meta to build $800-million data center campus in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE — The parent company of Facebook is making a big investment in Indiana’s economy.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Meta will build an $800-million data center campus in southern Indiana.

“Indiana’s efforts to cultivate industries of the future are already paying dividends for Hoosiers, attracting growth in critical sectors like data storage, semiconductors, energy and electric vehicles,” Gov. Holcomb said. “We’re excited to welcome Meta to Indiana and look forward to the company’s partnership in growing Jeffersonville and the southeast Indiana region.”

Meta, which powers products like Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp, will establish a nearly 700,000-square-foot facility at the River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville.

The facility, which will be the company’s 18th in the United States and 22nd in the world, will bring 100 operational jobs and over 1,200 construction jobs to the area.

“We are thrilled to make Indiana and Jeffersonville our new home. We are committed to playing a positive role here and investing in the community's long-term vitality,” Brad Davis, director of data center community and economic development at Meta, said. “Jeffersonville stood out as an outstanding location for our newest data center thanks to its great access to infrastructure, deep pool of talent, and amazing community partners. Thank you to everyone who has helped us get here.”

Meta is starting construction this month and expects the center to be fully operational by 2026.