Federal agency blocks Indiana's Medicaid work requirements

Patrick Sison/AP
Posted at 1:18 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 13:18:49-04

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Biden administration has revoked the federal authorization for Indiana’s planned work requirements for low-income residents who receive their health insurance through Medicaid.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb sought to implement the work requirement for the Healthy Indiana Plan program in 2019 under approval from the Trump administration. But it was put on hold after being challenged by a federal lawsuit.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says the employment mandate “risks significant coverage losses and harm to beneficiaries.”

Holcomb said he believed the “Gateway to Work” plan had the potential to help many Hoosiers.

