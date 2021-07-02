Watch
Federal executions halted; Garland orders protocols reviewed

Michael Conroy/AP
FILE - This Aug. 28, 2020, file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind. Two journalists tested positive for coronavirus after witnessing the Trump administration's final three federal executions, but the Bureau of Prisons knowingly withheld the diagnoses from other media witnesses and did not perform any contact tracing. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
Virus Outbreak Federal Executions
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is halting federal executions after a historic use of capital punishment by the Trump administration, which carried out 13 executions in six months.

Attorney General Merrick Garland says he is imposing a moratorium on federal executions while the Justice Department conducts a review of its policies and procedures.

Donald Trump's Justice Department resumed federal executions in July, following a 17-year hiatus. No president in more than 120 years had overseen as many federal executions.

President Joe Biden has said he opposes the death penalty and his team vowed that he would take action to stop its use while in office.

