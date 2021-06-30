Watch
NewsState News

Actions

Federal judge blocks Indiana ‘abortion reversal’ law

items.[0].image.alt
Michael Conroy/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2019 file photo, abortion protesters attempt to handout literature as they stand in the driveway of a Planned Parenthood clinic in Indianapolis. A federal judge has blocked a new Indiana law that would require doctors to tell women undergoing drug-induced abortions about a disputed treatment for potentially stopping the abortion process. The ruling Wednesday, June 30, 2021, came just before the so-called abortion reversal law adopted by Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature was to take effect Thursday. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Abortion-Restrictions-Indiana
Posted at 1:04 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 13:04:17-04

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has blocked a new Indiana law that would require doctors to tell women undergoing drug-induced abortions about a disputed treatment for potentially stopping the abortion process.

The ruling Wednesday came just before the so-called abortion reversal law adopted by Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature was to take effect Thursday.

The lawsuit filed by abortion-rights groups argues doctors would be forced to give dubious medical information to patients.

Supporters of the law say women should know how to possibly halt a medication-induced abortion.

Six states already have similar requirements in place, while judges have blocked such laws in three other states.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!