Federal judge rules against several Indiana abortion laws

Michael Conroy/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2019 file photo, abortion protesters attempt to handout literature as they stand in the driveway of a Planned Parenthood clinic in Indianapolis. A federal judge has blocked a new Indiana law that would require doctors to tell women undergoing drug-induced abortions about a disputed treatment for potentially stopping the abortion process. The ruling Wednesday, June 30, 2021, came just before the so-called abortion reversal law adopted by Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature was to take effect Thursday. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Posted at 10:54 AM, Aug 11, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that several of Indiana's laws restricting abortion are unconstitutional, including the state's ban on telemedicine consultations between doctors and women seeking abortions.

The judge's ruling released Tuesday also upheld other state abortion limits that were challenged in a broad lawsuit filed by Virginia-based Whole Woman's Health Alliance in 2018 as it fought the denial of a license to open an abortion clinic in South Bend.

U.S. District Court Judge Sarah Evans Barker issued a permanent injunction against the telemedicine ban, along with state laws requiring in-person examinations by a doctor before medication abortions and that women seeking abortions be told human life begins when the egg is fertilized.

