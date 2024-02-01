First Look: Lawrenceburg to build enhanced riverwalk, 'floating park' with two restaurants and boat dock

LAWRENCEBURG — The City of Lawrenceburg is set to build a "floating park" along the Ohio River.

The city announced the upcoming "Lawrenceburg Riverwalk" project, which is along the Dearborn Trail, Tuesday. Renderings of the renovated area and park, which are along the Dearborn Trail, were also released.

The city said the development will be "perfect for walking, biking, dining and enjoying the outdoors."

The park will be built upon floating barges that will hold two new restaurants and space for gatherings and events. It's unclear what restaurants will be on the floating park, but the city said they'll have casual dining.

The park will also have a boat dock for those coming to the area from the Ohio River.

The floating park will be connected to the riverfront with two new gangway bridges.

On the riverfront, new paved walkways will be placed with overhangs and plenty of space for pedestrians, cyclists, swings and benches along the river.

The city said these developments, as well as the improvements to the end of Walnut Street, will make the riverwalk "feel like a seamless extension of downtown."

The city has not yet announced a completion date for the upcoming development.

