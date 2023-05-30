Fish Indiana public water for free this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Free fishing weekend returns this coming weekend in Indiana.

On June 3 and June 4, Indiana residents can fish in public waters and without having to buy a fishing license and/or a trout/salmon stamp.

There will be just one more free fishing day this year after this weekend on September 23.

According to the Indiana DNR, free fishing days are an excellent opportunity to learn how to fish, take your family fishing, or introduce a friend to fishing.

For more information and details on places to fish, visit the DNR website.