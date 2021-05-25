Former northern Indiana mayor dies after COVID-19 illness

ELKHART (AP) — The former mayor of a northern Indiana city has died after what his family has said was a weeks-long hospitalization with COVID-19.

Former Elkhart Mayor Dave Miller died Sunday at age 62. Miller was the city's mayor from 2000 through 2007, during which time he helped spur the revival of Elkhart's nearly century-old Lerner Theatre performance hall that reopened in 2011 after an $18 million renovation.

Current Mayor Rod Roberson said he was saddened by Miller's death and that he was grateful for Miller's years of service to the city.