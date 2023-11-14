Former Rising Sun police chief arrested on 17 felony charges after alleged bribery, fraud

RISING SUN, Ind. — RISING SUN — Indiana State Police arrested Monday the former Rising Sun police chief after they said he allegedly committed bribery, fraud and more while the head of the police department.

ISP said they received a report in July from a man who believed he was defrauded by 37-year-old Harlis Steven Hoover. The man claimed Hoover borrowed $10,000 to purchase a vehicle, but there was no evidence he ever purchased the vehicle.

Then, the man said Hoover convinced him to forgive the loan while in his role as Rising Sun's police chief.

During their investigation, ISP determined Hoover also borrowed money to buy additional vehicles. There was no evidence those vehicles were ever purchased and that money was also never repaid.

ISP said in a release Hoover allegedly purchased and sold vehicles for profit without ever signing the titles. Officials also found multiple instances of "ghost employment" by Hoover where he would take care of personal business — usually outside of Ohio County — while claiming to be on duty as the Rising Sun police chief.

Hoover was placed on administrative leave at the Rising Sun Police Department in July when the investigation began, ISP said.

The case was presented to the Dearborn/Ohio County Prosecutor's Office and a warrant was issued Monday for Hoover's arrest. He faces 17 felony charges of bribery, fraud, theft, official misconduct and ghost employment.

ISP said Hoover was placed on administrative leave at the Rising Sun Police Department in July when the investigation began.

Hoover was taken to Dearborn County Law Enforcement Center, where he will be pending his initial court appearance.