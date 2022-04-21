Four children killed, four adults injured in fire at Fort Wayne mobile home

FORT WAYNE — Authorities say a fire swept through a Fort Wayne home, killing four children and injuring four adults on Thursday.

Adam O’Connor, a deputy fire chief in the northeastern Indiana city, says firefighters responded to the blaze at the Dupont Estates Mobile Home Park just before 8:30 a.m. and found the mobile home engulfed in flames.

O'Connor told WPTA that four children inside the mobile home were pronounced dead at the scene. Four adults were taken to the hospital, their conditions are not known at this time.

Firefighters say two pets also died in the fire.

Authorities haven't released the names or ages of the children or adults, or suggested a possible cause of the fire.