Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesState News

Actions

Fritz turns 1! Cincinnati Zoo prepares for baby hippo's birthday on Aug. 3

Fritz still isn't ready to meet big sister Fiona or father Tucker, but the Cincinnati Zoo said Bibi's bouncing baby boy will rotate time in Hippo Cove with his mother while the exhibit is open to the public.
Fritz the hippo
Posted at 8:03 AM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 08:03:15-04

CINCINNATI — One year already!

The Cincinnati Zoo is preparing for Fritz the hippo's first birthday Thursday, Aug. 3 — and guests will be able to celebrate with him!

Officials said the zoo will celebrate Fritz's birthday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday with special food and drink items like watermelon-flavored ICEEs and dole whip, as well as watermelon carving stations and watermelon candy samplings.

Guests can also enjoy birthday cake from Busken Bakery and ice cream from Graeter's starting at noon. Author Richard Cowdrey will also be on-site to sign his books about Fiona, and visitors will be able to buy a short or water bottle celebrating Fritz.

Fritz and his family will be called inside at around 2 p.m. as zoo staffers put out decorations and treats, with all of the hippos returning at 2:30 p.m. to celebrate.

While only 1, Fritz looks huge compared to his big sis when she reached her first birthday as she weighed only 29 pounds when she was born six weeks premature. Still, the two have plenty in common. The zoo has shared video showing Fiona's world-famous ear wiggles clearly being passed down to her little brother.

The two siblings can be found at Hippo Cove with their mother Bibi and Fritz's dad, Tucker.

For more information on Fritz's birthday, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE