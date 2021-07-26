GM plant in Fort Wayne temporarily shut down due to semi-conductor chip shortage

FORT WAYNE — Production at the General Motors plant in Fort Wayne will temporarily come to a halt beginning Monday.

The move is due to the ongoing global shortage of semi-conductor chips. Officials said the disruption at the GM truck assembly plant should only last one week, but union representatives said the shutdown is still significant.

"People are really concerned," Rich LeTourneau, a union spokesperson, said. "They are, I mean, it's long-term, short term, either one it's going to affect us because there's, obviously, when the truck division goes down, it's serious."

GM's best-selling Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks are produced at the plant.

Impacted workers will be eligible for unemployment checks during the shutdown.