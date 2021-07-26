Watch
NewsState News

Actions

GM plant in Fort Wayne temporarily shut down due to semi-conductor chip shortage

Best-selling pickup trucks assembled at plant
items.[0].videoTitle
General Motors is beginning a one-week plant shutdown in Fort Wayne due to the ongoing chip shortage.
Posted at 7:31 AM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 07:31:13-04

FORT WAYNE — Production at the General Motors plant in Fort Wayne will temporarily come to a halt beginning Monday.

The move is due to the ongoing global shortage of semi-conductor chips. Officials said the disruption at the GM truck assembly plant should only last one week, but union representatives said the shutdown is still significant.

"People are really concerned," Rich LeTourneau, a union spokesperson, said. "They are, I mean, it's long-term, short term, either one it's going to affect us because there's, obviously, when the truck division goes down, it's serious."

GM's best-selling Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks are produced at the plant.

Impacted workers will be eligible for unemployment checks during the shutdown.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!