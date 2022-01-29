GOP Indiana legislator quits to focus on congressional race

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A southern Indiana state senator has decided to resign from her seat just weeks after announcing a campaign for Congress.

Republican Sen. Erin Houchin of Salem's resignation from the state Senate was announced Thursday and is effective Feb. 4.

Her resignation letter didn't cite a reason for her decision but a campaign spokesman confirmed Houchin was stepping down to focus on her bid for the GOP nomination to replace Republican Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, who isn't seeking reelection this year.

Houchin was first elected to the state Senate in 2014. She finished second to Hollingsworth in a crowded 2016 Republican primary for the 9th District congressional seat.