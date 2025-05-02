Watch Now
Gov. Braun declares May motorcycle safety and awareness month

Motorcycles fill the streets of Sturgis, S.D on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally began. The annual rally returns just as coronavirus cases in the state are rising with the more contagious delta variant. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)
INDIANA — As the weather begins to warm up, more motorcycles are hitting the streets and going for a ride.

On Friday, Governor Mike Bruan proclaimed May as motorcycle safety and awareness month in Indiana. This is tied to a national campaign promoted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), according to a news release.

NHTSA data show there were 6,335 motorcyclists killed, 15% of all traffic fatalities, in 2023.

Safety officials say most motorcycle crashes are avoidable. NHTSA said drivers should use extra caution to spot motorcyclists to avoid collions.

More information and safety information can be found HERE.

