Gov. Braun declares May motorcycle safety and awareness month

INDIANA — As the weather begins to warm up, more motorcycles are hitting the streets and going for a ride.

On Friday, Governor Mike Bruan proclaimed May as motorcycle safety and awareness month in Indiana. This is tied to a national campaign promoted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), according to a news release.

NHTSA data show there were 6,335 motorcyclists killed, 15% of all traffic fatalities, in 2023.

Safety officials say most motorcycle crashes are avoidable. NHTSA said drivers should use extra caution to spot motorcyclists to avoid collions.

More information and safety information can be found HERE.