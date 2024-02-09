Gov. Holcomb sending Indiana National Guard to Texas border

INDIANAPOLIS — On Friday, Governor Eric Holcomb announced his plans to deploy the Indiana National Guard to Texas to support at the United States/Mexico border.

Holcomb joins 13 other governors to send support to the border.

“Federal negligence enforcing immigration law and the failure to secure our country’s border jeopardizes national and economic security, affecting every state, including Indiana,” Gov. Holcomb said. “We’ve worked too hard in Indiana attacking the drug epidemic for more Hoosier lives to be put at risk by a constant supply of killer drugs spilled over an open U.S. border. The only way to resolve this is to stop the historically high flow of illegal immigrants crossing the border.”

50 Hoosiers guardsmen will head to the southern border to support the Texas National Guard in mid-March.

According to a statment from the governor, the soldiers being deployed will spend one week at Camp Atterbury for training on the operations of the mission and will then deploy to Texas for ten months.

“Whatever the mission – whether it’s supporting a Hoosier community in the face of natural disaster, standing with our allies or against our adversaries overseas, or protecting the border – the soldiers and airmen of the Indiana National Guard are uniquely trained, equipped and capable of mobilizing whenever and wherever we’re called,” said Major General Dale Lyles, the adjutant general of the Indiana National Guard. “We stand ready to support the Texas National Guard in securing the southern border.”