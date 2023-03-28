Governor Holcomb directs flags to half-staff following Nashville mass shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb has directed flags in Indiana to be flown at half-staff following the mass shooting in Nashville.

Holcomb's move following a proclamation by President Joe Biden to fly flags at half-staff at the White House, federal buildings and military posts on Monday.

Three students were shot and killed at a Nashville, Tennessee Christian school on Monday were just nine years old.

They were as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney.

Three staff members were also killed when police say a heavily armed former student of The Covenant School entered the school after shooting out a locked door.

The adult victims were identified later on Monday as Cynthia Peak 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill 61.

The direction from Holcomb says flags should remain at half-staff through sunset on Friday.