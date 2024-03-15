Happy hour returns to Indiana, Holcomb holds ceremony for signing of bill

INDIANAPOLIS — Happy days are here again.

For people who've been missing happy hour in Indiana.

Today, Governor Eric Holcomb signed the bill legalizing happy hour in Indiana. The ceremony took place at the Whistle Stopp Inn downtown.

It's been nearly 40 years since the state allowed restaurants to sell alcoholic beverages at reduced prices for portions of the day.

Under the new law, happy hours may not exceed four hours in one day and 15 hours per week.

The law also says discounts may not be offered between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.