Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesState News

Actions

Happy hour returns to Indiana, Holcomb holds ceremony for signing of bill

Posted at 9:56 PM, Mar 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-14 21:56:50-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Happy days are here again.

For people who've been missing happy hour in Indiana.

Today, Governor Eric Holcomb signed the bill legalizing happy hour in Indiana. The ceremony took place at the Whistle Stopp Inn downtown.

It's been nearly 40 years since the state allowed restaurants to sell alcoholic beverages at reduced prices for portions of the day.

Under the new law, happy hours may not exceed four hours in one day and 15 hours per week.

The law also says discounts may not be offered between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!