Holcomb directs flags be flown at half-staff for Albright

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright attends a combined naturalization and donation ceremony at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington, Thursday, May 24, 2012. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Posted at 11:44 PM, Mar 24, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has directed flags at state properties be flown at half-staff to honor the life and legacy of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

Flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset on Sunday. Holcomb asked Indiana businesses and residents Wednesday to also lower their flags.

Albright became the first female U.S. secretary of state in 1996 and a mentor to many current and former American statesmen and women. Her family says she died Wednesday of cancer. She was 84.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

