Holcomb honors James Morris with Indiana's top award

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb has awarded 78-year-old civic leader James Morris with the 2021 Sachem Award, the state’s highest honor.

Morris, of Indianapolis, is vice chairman of Pacers Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever. He is also an Indiana University trustee and the U.S. permanent representative to the UNICEF executive board.

He was previously executive director of the United Nations World Food Programme, as well as the United Nations special envoy for Southern Africa.

Holcomb on Friday also commended Morris' work for disadvantaged children across the state of Indiana.



Governor Holcomb awards 2021 Sachem to Jim Morris from State of Indiana on Vimeo.