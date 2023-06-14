Holiday world announces closure of Raging Rapids after 3 decades

SANTA CLAUS — Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari will be closing a popular water ride after three decades.

The theme park, located in southern Indiana, announced in a Facebook post that it will be closing Raging Rapids after 33 years.

The raft ride was guaranteed to leave riders soaked as they took a thrilling float through Boulder Canyon, a flooded Western town.

“We know this attraction means a lot to our Guests, and it does to us too,” the Facebook post read. “While this may feel like an ending, it’s just the beginning. We intend to return the sound of laughter to Boulder Canyon as soon as we possibly can.”

The theme park did not state a reason for the closure.

