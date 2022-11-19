Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari going cashless in 2023

SANTA CLAUS — Beginning next season, those traveling to Holiday World & Splashin' Safari will need to pack a payment option other than cash.

The amusement park says it's going cashless for 2023 to allow for faster and smoother operations, reduce wait times and increase security.

The following payment methods will be accepted:

Discover

Master Card

Visa

HoliCash

New in 2023: ReadyCARD, where guests can load cash onto a gift card for free at kiosks. Holiday World says those cards can be used outside of the park anywhere most credit cards are accepted.

All locations in the parks will accept regular credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, HoliCash and ReadyCARD.

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari is set to open for its 77th Season on May 6, 2023.

The park is offering a Black Friday Deal from Nov. 21-28, where guests can purchase two Any-Day Tickets for $75 with promo code HOLIDAY100.

More information on the new cashless policy is available online.