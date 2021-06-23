Hoosier Hills Marina fire started by electrical malfunction, ruled accidental

DUBOIS COUNTY — Investigators say the fire at Hoosier Hills Marina on Patoka Lake in February resulted in about $2.5 million worth of damages.

In a report released Tuesday by the Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office, the investigation found the fire was "most likely" caused by an electrical malfunction and was ruled accidental.

The fire damaged or destroyed 22 boats in total.

Indiana Conservation Officers were called around 8:45 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 19 on a report of smoke from a boat in the "A" dock.

During the investigation, it was determined that after the fire started efforts were made by Hoosier Hills Marina staff to put out the fire. Two boats were moved from the docks, creating a fire break.

