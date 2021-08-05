Watch
How the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill will impact Indiana

Bo Evans
Posted at 9:51 AM, Aug 05, 2021
WASHINGTON D.C. — The White House has released details of how the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill will impact individual states.

Here's a look at the funding Indiana can expect to receive:

  • $6.6 billion for highway improvements
  • $401 million for bridge replacement and repairs
  • $682 million will go toward improving public transportation across the state
  • $100 million would support the expansion of electric vehicle charging stations
  • $100 million to help improve broadband access

The proposal was finalized on Sunday. A vote on the measure could come by the end of the week.

