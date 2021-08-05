How the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill will impact Indiana

WASHINGTON D.C. — The White House has released details of how the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill will impact individual states.
Here's a look at the funding Indiana can expect to receive:
- $6.6 billion for highway improvements
- $401 million for bridge replacement and repairs
- $682 million will go toward improving public transportation across the state
- $100 million would support the expansion of electric vehicle charging stations
- $100 million to help improve broadband access
The proposal was finalized on Sunday. A vote on the measure could come by the end of the week.