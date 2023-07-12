IDOE release 2023 ILEARN test results that show learning is stabilizing, targeted support still needed

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's Department of Education released test results that show learning is stabilizing from COVID-19 disruptions.

The 2023 ILEARN scores were released, which show that while learning is stabilizing, targeted support is still needed for many students to increase academic momentum.

“Immediately following the pandemic, we saw the greatest academic impact in math, so the fact that we have now seen gains in math for two consecutive years is positive–yet there’s no doubt we have more work to do,” Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education, said. “English/language arts is an area where many students continue to need additional support, particularly our English Learner and middle school students. We knew that experts were projecting years in recovery time, and yet, the urgency is real, and requires us all to keep our foot on the gas pedal. Together, we must continue to prioritize literacy instruction, rooted in the science of reading, as well as high-quality STEM instruction for all Indiana students. It will also be essential for our local schools to continue to work with parents, families and community partners to provide strategic, targeted opportunities for students who need additional support.”

Indiana has partnered with the National Center for Assessment for the last three years to measure the academic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to this year’s results, statewide, 40.7% of Indiana’s students are at or above proficiency standards in English/language arts (ELA), and 40.9% of students are at or above proficiency standards in math.

Key takeaways from the study include:

ILEARN Proficiency



Statewide ILEARN results reflect a modest increase in math across all grade levels.

The highest increases were in grade four (1.3 percentage points), grade six (2.8 percentage points), and grade eight (1.6 percentage points).

Most grade levels remained relatively stable in ELA

Grade six (1.8 percentage point increase) and grade seven (2.9 percentage point decrease) are the exception.



As we begin to see overall stabilization and improvement in proficiency, specific student populations are seeing improved growth.

Black students have proficiency percentage point increases in both ELA and math following the pandemic. Hispanic students, students eligible for free and reduced lunch, students in special education, as well as English Learner (EL) students have proficiency percentage point increases in math specifically. Increased targeted support is still needed in ELA for middle school students, as well as English learners.



Indiana Student Learning Recovery (the speed of students’ academic improvement)



Students are continuing to stabilize or accelerate/recover in math following the pandemic.

The rate at which students are stabilizing or accelerating/recovering in ELA varies by student population.

Students who were not proficient in ELA and math prior to the pandemic are not recovering at the same rate as their peers. Students who were proficient in ELA and math prior to the pandemic continue to stabilize and accelerate their rates of learning.

Black students, as well as students eligible for free and reduced lunch are now stabilizing across all grade levels in both ELA and math. Hispanic and EL students will need continued targeted support.



ILEARN, which meets state and federal assessment requirements, assesses proficiency in content standards in English/language arts and math in grades three through eight, science in grades four and six, social studies in grade five and U.S. Government and biology in high school.

ILEARN is an Indiana-specific assessment. The results cannot be compared to results from other states.

To view the full ILEARN results, click here.

