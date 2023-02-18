IDOH reports young Indiana child dies from the flu

Ind. — The Indiana Department of Health says a child between 2 and 4-years-old has died from influenza.

It's the state's third pediatric flu death this season.

Marion County has seen the highest amount of deaths with 25. 167 total flu deaths have been reported, according to IDOH's weekly flu report that was released Friday.

Flu spread is still listed as minimal.

People can become infected by touching surfaces or objects contaminated with influenza viruses and then touching their eyes, mouth or nose,” according to the IDOH.

Flu symptoms include: