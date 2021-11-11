Impaired driver crashes through main gate of Indiana State Prison in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY — An impaired driver was arrested after they drove through the main gate of the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.

The incident happened around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday when the LaPorte County Dispatch Center received a call of a possible impaired driver on U.S. 421 in the Michigan City area.

Initially, attempts to locate the vehicle, described as a silver Chevrolet Silverado were unsuccessful. However, minutes later, the dispatch center received calls of a vehicle matching the pickup truck's description, had driven through the main gate of the Indiana State Prison.

The pickup truck was eventually stopped, and Indiana State Police were called in to the scene to investigate. During their crash investigation, it was determined the driver had consumed alcoholic beverages and field sobriety tests were conducted.

The driver registered to have a .14% BAC (Blood Alcohol Content), and was taken to the LaPorte County Jail facing preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated, and criminal trespassing, all misdemeanors.