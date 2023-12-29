Indiana addressing childcare needs through $18.1 million in employer-sponsored childcare grants

INDIANAPOLIS — Every year for the past 15 years, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce does a statewide employer survey.

1,000 business owners, HR directors and companies of all sizes and industries across the state are surveyed.

When the Chamber got their most recent results back, they noticed a consistent theme from their members that childcare was one of the biggest barriers for employees. So, the Indiana Chamber of commerce worked with the state to help make childcare more affordable.

"We supported legislation that would establish a 50% tax credit for employers or providers who in one way or another expand childcare capacity slots,” Kevin Brinegar, President & CEO of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, said.

The state is dedicating $18.1 million in grant money to support childcare. On Thursday, 64 business organizations and schools were awarded money to help parents offset the cost of daycare.

The Northeast Indianapolis Community Service Corporation got just under $50,000. They help address the needs of people living in the 46218 community.

The organization announced they will be partnering with both Mt. Zion Loving Daycare and the Master’s Touch Social Service Agency.

“We are helping their workers — those people that work for the organization who have small children and need some daycare assistance,” Ray Simpson, with the Northeast Indianapolis Community Service Corp., said.

The goal of the program is to get more people working. Currently in Indiana, there are more job openings than job seekers.

“We want to close that gap. In doing so, we will lift the workforce participation rate within the state of Indiana,” Brinegar said.

Organizations, businesses and schools that received this funding will get to decide how they use it. According to the Governor's Office, 33 employers plan to provide on-site childcare to their employees, and 13 will offer childcare tuition benefits.

The remaining awardees plan to support childcare for their employees in a variety of other ways, such as reserving seats at partner childcare centers.

The Northeast Indianapolis Community Service Corporation feels this funding will help empower their community they serve, especially as more investments are happening on the northeast side of Indianapolis, such as the recent addition of a grocery store and the extension of a bus line.

"Having this, in addition to the food market and other things, will continue to increase the wellness of our community and continue to build up the morale," Simpson said.

A portion of the funding for this program came from the state’s remaining federal funds from the COVID-19 pandemic.

To read the full list of recipients, click here.