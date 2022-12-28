Indiana BMV rejects 722 personalized license plates in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Some people at the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles weren’t saying “LMAOO” to some personalized license plate requests in 2022.

Unfortunately, if your idea was “5T0LEN” or you’re really proud of your job at hardware store “HDEP0T,” it may have not been approved.

WRTV filed a records request and obtained the 722 rejected license plates from the past year.

It is unknown if the person who requested “MRS. TURD” is also “UR*MOM*1” or is related to the person who wanted to display “P000P” on their vehicle.

The pandemic isn’t over, but you won’t catch a sighting of “C0V1D” on a license plate.

A committee of approximately 40 BMV employees reviews requests drivers submit.

According to the BMV, personalized Indiana license plates can only contain a combination of numbers and letters. Special characters are not allowed.

The BMV can refuse to issue a personalized license plate if it "carries a meaning or connotation offensive to good taste and decency," "would be misleading," or "that the bureau otherwise considers improper for issuance."

People whose plates are denied receive a letter informing them of the fate of their submission. They can try again for another message, request an appeal hearing or register a standard plate.

We just hope those who had their ideas reject aren’t “HOST1LE.”

You can view all 722 requests below.

PREVIOUS: These are the 700 personalized license plates the Indiana BMV rejected in 2021

Some plates include profanity. Reader discretion is advised.