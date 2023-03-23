Indiana coroner arrested, charged for official misconduct and meth possession

KNOX COUNTY — An Indiana coroner is facing multiple charges, including meth and fentanyl possession, after being invesitgated for official misconduct.

According to Indiana State Police, Knox County Coroner Karen Donovan, 40, faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) and official misconduct.

ISP detectives initiated an investigation in April 2022 after receiving information of misconduct.

A search warrant was executed on Wedneday at Donavon’s residence in Vincennes and detectives located methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Soon after arrest, Donovan posted bond and was released.