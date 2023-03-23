Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesState News

Actions

Indiana coroner arrested, charged for official misconduct and meth possession

Karen Donovan, Knox County Coroner, was arrested Wednesday night
Karen Donovan.jpg
Knox County Coroner's Office
Karen Donovan.jpg
Posted at 7:40 AM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 07:40:24-04

KNOX COUNTY — An Indiana coroner is facing multiple charges, including meth and fentanyl possession, after being invesitgated for official misconduct.

According to Indiana State Police, Knox County Coroner Karen Donovan, 40, faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) and official misconduct.

ISP detectives initiated an investigation in April 2022 after receiving information of misconduct.

A search warrant was executed on Wedneday at Donavon’s residence in Vincennes and detectives located methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Soon after arrest, Donovan posted bond and was released.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE