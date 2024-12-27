Indiana couple claimed $1 million Powerball prize hours before deadline after losing ticket between car seats

KENDALLVILLE — A Hoosier couple claimed a $1 million Powerball prize just hours before the deadline on Thursday.

The winning ticket was purchased in Kendallville in June.

Throughout the past month, the couple said they had seen reports that the winner hadn’t claimed the prize, but they weren’t sure where the ticket was.

On Christmas Day, they decided to search for their ticket one more time and found it deep in their car, between the seats, according to the Hoosier Lottery.

The couple claimed the prize with only five hours until the deadline.

“It was an emotional day for the both of us,” they said.

The ticket matched with all five white balls and was purchased at Kendallville Finish Line, located at 620 Professional Way, for the June 29 drawing.

The winning Powerball numbers for that drawing were: 26-51-54-61-69 with the Powerball of 25.