Indiana deputy will not survive after being shot in line of duty

A Newton County Sheriff’s Deputy who was shot in the line of duty earlier this month will not survive. Corporal Brandon Schreiber was shot following a police chase that originated in Illinois.

The incident began when authorities received reports of a possible hostage situation. The suspect fled the scene, leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase that crossed into Newton County. The pursuit came to a dramatic end when the suspect crashed their vehicle in Sheldon, Illinois. During the subsequent encounter, Corporal Schreiber was shot.

Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, Corporal Schreiber’s injuries were too severe to recover from.

The Newton County Sheriff's Department says Corporal Schreiber was an organ donor. Officials go on to say, his decision to give the gift of life to others will undoubtedly bring comfort to his loved ones during this difficult time.