Indiana DNR offering free admission to properties on Black Friday

Posted at 7:01 PM, Nov 23, 2021
Ind. — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is offering free gate admission on November 26 in all locations where gates are normally in operation.

The "Opt Outside" promotion also gives visitors a chance to win prizes by sharing photos, doing a scavenger hunt and/or checking in at a property with the Indiana State Nature Passport.

"We invite you to visit our state parks, big lakes, state forests, fish & wildlife areas, fish hatcheries, off-road riding areas and nature preserves," DNR said.

For more information on how to win or for a list of locations, click here.

