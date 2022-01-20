Indiana Donor Network reports highest-ever number of organ donations in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — For the third year in a row, the Indiana Donor Network is celebrating a record-year of organ transplants for Hoosiers.

The Network reported 949 organs were transplanted in 2021; that's a 43% increase since 2019, the year that 2018's record was broken.

504 organs were transplanted from Jan. 1 through June 30, 2021.

"[That is] so many more lives saved. It has been so hard on the families too and everybody involved. But the spirit of donation and the spirit of healing that comes out through this is just inspiring and really says a lot about not only Hoosiers but humans and their ability to give to others and save lives," Chief Operating Office Steven Johnson said.

One donor can save up to eight lives through organ donation and heal up to 75 people through tissue and cornea donation.

2021 was also a record breaking year nationwide, with more than 40,000 organ transplants.

Johnson encourages everyone to sign up to be an organ donor, and having a medical condition doesn't necessarily disqualify you from being able to be a donor.

"You'd be surprised. Those life saving gifts come in so many different ways ... you probably can [donate] and that can make all the difference in someone's life," Johnson said. "The need is huge. Regardless of how many organs we transplanted ... until that list is exhausted ... we will not stop."

To learn more about organ and tissue donation or to sign up to be a donor, click here.