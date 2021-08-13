Watch
Indiana Dunes National Park eyes its 1st-ever entrance fees

Christian K. Lee/AP
In this Aug. 10, 2015, photo, visitors relax at The Dunes State Park pavilion beach front in Chesterton, Ind. A deal with investors to privatize and refurbish the pavilion, an aging-yet-iconic structure with sweeping views of Lake Michigan, is raising questions about the privatization of public resources. (AP Photo/Christian K. Lee)
Posted at 7:17 PM, Aug 13, 2021
CHESTERTON, Ind. (AP) — The National Park Service wants to charge entrance fees for the first time at the Indiana Dunes National Park, citing a dramatic increase in visitors in recent years and the need for more revenue for park maintenance.

The federal agency will hold an online public meeting on the proposed fees via Zoom on Wednesday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. CDT. If approved, the fees would begin on March 31, 2022.

The proposed entrance fees include $15 per person for people walking, bicycling or boating into the park, or $20 for motorcyclists.

The 15,000-acre park is located along Lake Michigan’s southern shore about 50 miles east of Chicago.

