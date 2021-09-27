Indiana Dunes NP beaches closed after discharge from US Steel plant

CHESTERTON — The National Park Service on Monday temporarily closed all beaches at Indiana Dunes National Park after an "unknown substance" was discharged into the Burns Waterway.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management said rusty colored liquid from the U.S. Steel plant in Portage was reported in the water at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

IDEM is investigating the incident to determine the nature and extent of the discharge.

Indiana Dunes National Park was redesignated as the country's 61st national park in 2019.

People with questions about closures at Indiana Dunes National Park should call the park's information desk line at 219-395-1882.