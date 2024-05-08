Indiana Excise Police hiring young adults to travel with officers and attempt to buy alcohol, tobacco

INDIANAPOLIS — A unique job opportunity for Hoosiers between the ages of 18-20 is available now through the Indiana State Excise Police.

The department is hiring "compliance youth inspectors" throughout the state for $13 an hour.

The opportunity will take the young adult to retail locations around the state to attempt to buy alcohol and tobacco products.

No need to fear for your safety though, as the worker will always travel two two officers and no law enforcement action will take place in front of you, according to a release from the department.

Among the benefits include down time to study, flexible schedules and transportation.

To apply to become at compliance youth inspector, you simply need to fill out a google doc from the department.

