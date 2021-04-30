Watch
NewsState News

Actions

Indiana governor signs wetland repeal bill, despite pushback

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
Alex Brandon
<p>In this June 11, 2015 file photo, a dry water ditch is seen next to a corn field in Cordova, Md. New federal rules to protect smaller streams, tributaries and wetlands have survived the latest Republican effort to block them. Congress sent President Barack Obama a "resolution of disapproval" that would scrap the rules, a measure he promptly vetoed. On Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016, the Senate voted 52-40, falling short of the three-fifths threshold to vote on a veto override. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)</p>
Rules to protect smaller waterways survive
Posted at 8:27 AM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 08:27:42-04

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A bill removing some protections from Indiana's already diminished wetlands was signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb Thursday despite widespread criticism that it could damage waterways, wildlife and vegetation.

The wetlands measure passed out of the Legislature April 14 and has sparked bipartisan opposition within the Republican-dominated Legislature.

Retroactive as of Jan. 1, it eliminates a 2003 law that requires the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to issue permits for construction and development in state-regulated wetlands and end enforcement proceedings against landowners accused of violating current law. H

Holcomb's signature followed his own reservations earlier in the Legislative session, when he said that the wetlands repeal was a cause for "concern."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!