Indiana governor vetoes bill, saying broadband work at risk

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has vetoed a bill aiming to limit the ability of state agencies to adopt new regulations, saying that it included provisions that threatened about $150 million in broadband internet projects planned around the state.

HEA 1211 is the first bill Holcomb has vetoed this session.

The broadband projects were included in regional development grant requests that are receiving $500 million in state funding awarded in December.

Holcomb said in a veto letter released Wednesday that provisions in the bill requiring all state-financed broadband projects to meet requirements of a separate state broadband fund would jeopardize the work planed in at least 28 counties.