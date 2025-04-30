Indiana lawmakers eliminate Housing First Program funding

INDIANAPOLIS — In the final 48 hours of the legislative session, Indiana lawmakers eliminated funding for the Housing First program, a decision that will affect organizations dedicated to providing housing for those in need.

Since 2017, the Housing First program has enabled homeless organizations to assist individuals seeking stable housing, including groups like Helping Veterans and Families (HVAF). However, the budget bill now awaiting the governor's approval eliminates all funding for this crucial program.

"It's a significant funding loss so we will do our best to make sure that men and women who honorably served our country get the assistance they need," said Emmy Hildebrand, CEO of HVAF of Indiana.

HVAF has received two rounds of funding from the Housing First program, each totaling $300,000. These grants have allowed HVAF to help a particular group of veterans.

"Indiana has a large population of guardsmen and reservists who aren't entitled to assistance through VA benefits, so we have been very intentional to try to find funding that can provide the same level of support," Hildebrand said.

Upon completion of the second grant cycle, HVAF expects to have assisted 60 veterans in finding and maintaining housing. However, they are not the only organization facing challenges due to this funding cut. Lafayette Transitional Housing (LTHC) is also feeling the impact. While they didn't recieve funding in the last budgey cycle they had previouly and were hoping to apply for funding is it was included in the most recent budget cycle.

"I mean across the state of Indiana, we have thousands of homeless Hoosiers, so one million dollars is not significant enough, but it at least was a token of appreciation; it was a token of an investment in caring about our unhoused neighbors," said Jennifer Layton, president of LTHC Homeless Services.

Advocates and those who have experienced homelessness fear that this funding elimination could lead to a rise in homelessness in the future.

"My approach would be for them to really start to help more because there are going to be more and more people out on the street again as months go by; more will end up on the street," said James Scanapico, a formerly homeless individual.

This prediction is one that advocates hope the state won't allow to come true. The previous budget allocated $1 million annually for Indiana's Housing First program. However, a significant budget shortfall has resulted in cuts to various programs, including this vital housing initiative.