Indiana lawmakers pass bill to ensure school funding

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Senate bill aimed at ensuring Indiana's public schools receive full funding for all students during the coronavirus pandemic is headed to the governor after lawmakers fast-tracked its passage Tuesday.

The bill redefines what constitutes a "virtual student" and ensures schools receive full funding for all students, regardless of whether they are receiving instruction virtually or in the classroom due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Without that change, an estimated $160 million would be on the line for schools using hybrid formats or offering instruction online only as a means to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19.