Menu

Watch
NewsState News

Actions

Indiana lawmakers pass bill to ensure school funding

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Ian Waldie
<p>LONDON - MAY 21: A classroom at Edenham High School lies empty after lunchtime May 21, 2003 in Croydon, England. The school had to send home about 700 of it's pupils early because of funding problems, which meant the school could not afford to employ temporary teaching staff while teachers were off sick. (Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images)</p>
30-year teacher calls student a 'loser,' has license suspended
Posted at 8:37 AM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 08:38:01-04

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Senate bill aimed at ensuring Indiana's public schools receive full funding for all students during the coronavirus pandemic is headed to the governor after lawmakers fast-tracked its passage Tuesday.

The bill redefines what constitutes a "virtual student" and ensures schools receive full funding for all students, regardless of whether they are receiving instruction virtually or in the classroom due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Without that change, an estimated $160 million would be on the line for schools using hybrid formats or offering instruction online only as a means to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!