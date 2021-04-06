Watch
Indiana lawmakers vote to boost their power over emergencies

Posted at 8:15 AM, Apr 06, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana legislators have voted to give themselves more authority to intervene during emergencies declared by the governor.

The votes on Monday in the House and Senate will to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who has questioned whether the proposal is allowed under the state constitution and said last week he would veto it.

Holcomb has faced criticism from some conservatives over coronavirus restrictions he's imposed by executive order over the past year.

Republican legislative leaders praise the governor's actions during the pandemic but say the bill is meant to allow the input of lawmakers during extended emergency situations.

