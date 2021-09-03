Indiana legislators eye Texas abortion law but not this year

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature has approved numerous abortion restrictions over the past decade but its top leaders are saying they won’t hurry to adopt legislation patterned after a new Texas law that bans most abortions.

Even though legislators will be meeting for an unusual September session, Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston and Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said Thursday that they would limit that session to the redrawing of congressional and legislative district maps.

That would leave any abortion law debates until the next regular legislative session starting in January.

The Texas law allows private citizens to bring lawsuits in state court against anyone involved in an abortion other than the patient.