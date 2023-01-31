Indiana man dies after falling off of Puerto Rico cliff

PUERTO RICO — The U.S. Coast Guard says an Indiana man was found dead Monday after falling off a 70 foot cliff near a lighthouse in Puerto Rico.

Edgar Garay, 27, was last seen around 5 p.m. Sunday near the Cabo Rojo lighthouse.

A witness told authorities they saw Garay stumble towards the edge of the cliff and a search, which included a helicopter and aircraft, began.

On Monday, authorities found his body in the water.

“We express our most heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Edgar Garay and pray they find closure and strength during this most difficult time,” said Capt. José E. Díaz, Coast Guard Sector San Juan commander.